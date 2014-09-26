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7.6
Kinoafisha Films Black Eyed Dog
7.6

Black Eyed Dog

, 2013
Plastic Jesus
USA / Drama / 18+
7.6

Synopsis

When their mom goes into a coma after being attacked by a ferocious dog, Daisy and Malick must face the troubles that come afterward.

Cast

Mackenzie Foy
Mackenzie Foy
Daisy
Hilarie Burton
Hilarie Burton
Chandler Canterbury
Chandler Canterbury
Malick
Paul Schneider
Paul Schneider
Joshua Leonard
Joshua Leonard
Johnny Sequoyah
Mark Jeffrey Miller
Mr. Hicks
Bryce Hurless
Jesse
John Burton
Paramedic
Joshua Cook
Young Malick
Director Erica Dunton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 26 September 2014
Release date
26 September 2014 Russia 16+
26 September 2014 Kazakhstan
26 September 2014 USA
26 September 2014 Ukraine
Also known as
Black Eyed Dog, Plastic Jesus

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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