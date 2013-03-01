Menu
Poster of The Stalker
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Stalker

The Stalker

The Stalker 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Lucio Melillo, an armored truck guard, frustrated with the loss of his daughter's custody begins to, psychotically and violently, stalk his ex-wife and her new lover.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 1 March 2013
Release date
1 March 2013 Italy
Budget €300
Production Red Carpet, Starling Road Productions
Also known as
The Stalker
Director
Giorgio Amato
Giorgio Amato
Cast
Victor Alfieri
Cosetta Turco
Marco Bonini
Marco Bonini
Giorgio Amato
Giorgio Amato
Cast and Crew
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
