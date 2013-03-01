Menu
1 poster
The Stalker
The Stalker
The Stalker
18+
Thriller
Drama
Synopsis
Lucio Melillo, an armored truck guard, frustrated with the loss of his daughter's custody begins to, psychotically and violently, stalk his ex-wife and her new lover.
Expand
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
1 March 2013
Release date
1 March 2013
Italy
Budget
€300
Production
Red Carpet, Starling Road Productions
Also known as
The Stalker
Director
Giorgio Amato
Cast
Victor Alfieri
Cosetta Turco
Marco Bonini
Giorgio Amato
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.9
Rate
12
votes
5.9
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
