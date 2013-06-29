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Poster of Eltern
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Eltern
6.7

Eltern

, 2013
Eltern
Germany / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Eltern
6.7

Synopsis

Two working parents try to juggle job and child-rearing.

Cast

Alex Brendemühl
Alex Brendemühl
Volker
Paraschiva Dragus
Käthe
Maren Eggert
Maren Eggert
Julie
Moritz Grove
Regieassistent
Hubertus Hartmann
Daniela Holtz
Sigrid
Charly Hübner
Charly Hübner
Konrad
Christiane Paul
Christiane Paul
Christine
Emilia Pieske
Emilia Pieske
Emma
Clara Lago
Clara Lago
Isabel
Tilo Nest
Schauspieler
Director Robert Thalheim
Writer Jane Ainscough, Robert Thalheim
Composer Uwe Bossenz, Anton Feist
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 28 September 2013
World premiere 29 June 2013
Release date
14 November 2013 Germany
Also known as
Eltern, Papa est en congé parental, 父母

Film rating

6.7
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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