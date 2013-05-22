Menu
5.8
IMDb Rating: 5.9
Rate
18+
Comedy
Drama
Country
France / Portugal
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
22 May 2013
Release date
22 May 2013
France
Production
Fundação Cidade de Guimarães
Also known as
3x3D, 3D铁三角
Director
Jean-Luc Godard
Peter Greenaway
Cast
Kate Davis
Leonor Keil
Ângela Marques
Nuno Melo
Similar films for 3x3D
6.2
The Image Book
(2018)
5.9
Goodbye to Language
(2013)
6.0
Film socialisme
(2010)
5.7
Nightwatching
(2007)
6.3
Eisenstein in Guanajuato
(2015)
6.1
Goltzius and the Pelican Company
(2012)
6.8
Rembrandt's J'Accuse
(2008)
5.6
8½ Women
(1999)
6.9
Allemagne 90 neuf zéro
(1991)
6.6
Nouvelle vague
(1990)
7.1
Drowning by Numbers
(1988)
7.0
La Chinoise
(1967)
