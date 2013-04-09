Cast
Adam Daniel
Officer Cramer
Chad Guerrero
Totally Untrustworthy Looking Gangster #1
Mario Perez
Totally Untrustworthy Looking Gangster #2
Cast and Crew
Director
Shawn Piller
Writer
Scott Lew
Composer
Patric Caird, Freddy Piñero Jr.
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
9 April 2013
Release date
|9 April 2013
|Russia
|
|18+
|9 April 2013
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|9 April 2013
|USA
|
|
|9 April 2013
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$3,000,000
Production
Launchpad Productions, Piller Squared/The Segan Company, Sobini Films
Also known as
Sexy Evil Genius, A Vingança de Nikki, Mi genio del mal, Thần Ác Gợi Cảm, Сексуальный злой гений