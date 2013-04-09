Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sexy Evil Genius
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Sexy Evil Genius
5.7

Sexy Evil Genius

, 2013
Sexy Evil Genius
USA / Thriller, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Sexy Evil Genius
5.7

Synopsis

A group of guys are drawn to the same bar in downtown Los Angeles by an ex-girlfriend they all have in common.

Cast

Seth Green
Seth Green
Zachary Newman
Katee Sackhoff
Katee Sackhoff
Nikki Franklyn
William Baldwin
William Baldwin
Bert Mayfaire
Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg
Miranda Prague
Harold Perrineau
Harold Perrineau
Marvin Coolidge
Anthony Michael Hall
Anthony Michael Hall
Mark Von Dutch
Nora Kirkpatrick
Abby
Adam Daniel
Officer Cramer
Chad Guerrero
Totally Untrustworthy Looking Gangster #1
Theo Iyer
Cellmate
Mario Perez
Totally Untrustworthy Looking Gangster #2
Director Shawn Piller
Writer Scott Lew
Composer Patric Caird, Freddy Piñero Jr.
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 9 April 2013
Release date
9 April 2013 Russia 18+
9 April 2013 Kazakhstan
9 April 2013 USA
9 April 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,000,000
Production Launchpad Productions, Piller Squared/The Segan Company, Sobini Films
Also known as
Sexy Evil Genius, A Vingança de Nikki, Mi genio del mal, Thần Ác Gợi Cảm, Сексуальный злой гений

Film rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more