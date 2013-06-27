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Poster of Exhibition on Screen: Munch 150
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Exhibition on Screen: Munch 150
7.8

Exhibition on Screen: Munch 150

, 2013
Exhibition: Munch 150
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Exhibition on Screen: Munch 150
7.8

Synopsis

Many know Munch as the man who painted The Scream, but his complete works are remarkable and secure his place as one of the world's great artists. Munch 150 goes behind the scenes to show some of the process of putting the exhibition together - as well as touring Norway to provide an in-depth biography of a man who lived from the mid-19th century right through to the German occupation of Norway in the Second World War.

Cast

Tim Marlow
Self - Presenter
Director Ben Harding
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 27 June 2013
Budget 0 GBP
Worldwide Gross $21,565
Production Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
Exhibition on Screen: Munch 150, EXHIBITION: Munch 150

Film rating

7.8
Rate 15 votes
8 IMDb
Write review
Updated 22 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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