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Poster of The Free Energy of Tesla
8.2
Kinoafisha Films The Free Energy of Tesla
8.2

The Free Energy of Tesla

, 2013
Svobodnaya energiya Tesly
Ukraine / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Free Energy of Tesla
8.2

Synopsis

Suffering from a fatal malady as a child the future great physicist, Nikola Tesla, promised his parents that he would recover under the sole condition...if they allowed him to become an engineer. And he kept his promise. Never ending yearning for knowledge, research practice, creative endeavor, discoveries that have unfixed all established notions - that's what was the characteristic of the great physicist. Nikola Tesla would always remain a scientist whose life was a sort of mystification rather than pure reality.

Cast

Viktor Kuznetsov
Tatyana Perizhok
Reporter
Mikhail August
Westinghouse
Victor Kuznetsov
Nikola Tesla
N. Taran
Edison
Nikolai Gerasimenko
Morgan
Director Misha Kostrov
Writer Nataliya Doilnitsyna, Oksana Maidanskaya
Composer Boris Kukoba
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 53 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 21 April 2013
Release date
21 April 2013 USA
Production Signal Red
Also known as
Free Energy of Tesla, Nagy álmodozók: Tesla szabadenergiája, Svobodnaya energiya Tesly, The Free Energy of Tesla, Свободная энергия Теслы

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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