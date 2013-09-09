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Zastupnitsa
Zastupnitsa
, 2013
Zastupnitsa
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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Zastupnitsa
Trailer
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Cast
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Narrator
Olga Budina
Narrator
Nikolai Burlyayev
Narrator
Irina Kupchenko
Narrator
Director
Aleksey Barykin
Writer
Aleksey Barykin
Composer
Ramil Akhmetov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
52 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
9 September 2013
Release date
3 November 2022
Russia
Кинологистика
Worldwide Gross
$2,935
Also known as
Zastupnitsa, Заступница
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