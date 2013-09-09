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Poster of Zastupnitsa
Zastupnitsa - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Zastupnitsa

Zastupnitsa

, 2013
Zastupnitsa
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Zastupnitsa
Zastupnitsa - Trailer
Zastupnitsa  Trailer

Cast

Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Narrator
Olga Budina
Olga Budina
Narrator
Nikolai Burlyayev
Nikolai Burlyayev
Narrator
Irina Kupchenko
Irina Kupchenko
Narrator
Director Aleksey Barykin
Writer Aleksey Barykin
Composer Ramil Akhmetov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 52 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 9 September 2013
Release date
3 November 2022 Russia Кинологистика
Worldwide Gross $2,935
Also known as
Zastupnitsa, Заступница

Film rating

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Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

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Zastupnitsa - Trailer
Zastupnitsa Trailer
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