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Poster of Song'e Napule
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Song'e Napule
6.8

Song'e Napule

, 2013
Song 'e Napule
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Song'e Napule
6.8

Cast

Giampaolo Morelli
Giampaolo Morelli
Lollo Love
Serena Rossi
Serena Rossi
Marianna
Paolo Sassanelli
Commissario Cammarota
Peppe Servillo
Ciro Serracane
Ciro Petrone
Pastetta
Alessandro Roja
Pino Dinamite
Franco Ricciardi
Mazza di ferro
Franco Ricciardi
Mazza di ferro
Ivan Granatino
Nello
Carlo Buccirosso
Carlo Buccirosso
Questore Vitali
Antonio Pennarella
Ezio Sanguinella
Director Antonio Manetti, Marco Manetti
Writer Giampaolo Morelli, Antonio Manetti, Marco Manetti, Michelangelo La Neve
Composer Aldo De Scalzi, Pivio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 11 November 2013
Release date
11 November 2013 Italy
Worldwide Gross $873,402
Production Devon Cinematografica, Rai Cinema
Also known as
Song 'e Napule, Song of Napoli, Anni Napolitani, Jag är från Neapel, Jestem z Neapolu, Neapolio dainos, Песни, мафия, Неаполь, 僕はナポリタン

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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