Force of Execution, Ejecución extrema, Az utolsó vérig, Baudžiamasis burys, Chinmoku no shokei gundan, Demonstracja siły, Executie în forta, Hukkamise vägi, Lực Lượng Đặc Nhiệm, Senhor do Crime, Ο αρχηγός του εγκλήματος, Карательный отряд, Наказателен отряд, 沈黙の処刑軍団, 重裝叛逃
Film rating
4.1
Rate14 votes
4.3IMDb
Quotes
Alexander CoatesYou wanna redeem yourself? See I don't wanna use the word "seppuku" - coz that has something to do with... folks who had honor. Which you don't have. So why don't you cut your motherfucking throat or I'll do it for you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.