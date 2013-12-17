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Poster of Force of Execution
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Force of Execution
4.1

Force of Execution

, 2013
Force of Execution
USA / Action / 18+
Poster of Force of Execution
4.1

Cast

Steven Seagal
Steven Seagal
Alexander Coates
Ving Rhames
Ving Rhames
Ice Man
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Oso
David House
Dre
Sarah Minnic
Sarah Minnic
Bren Foster
Bren Foster
Hurst
Dylan Kenin
Dylan Kenin
Eric Steinig
Jenny Gabrielle
Karen
Marlon Lewis
Dante
Gillie Da Kid
Clay
Big U. Henley
Lathrell
Director Keoni Waxman
Writer Richard Beattie, Michael Black
Composer Michael Richard Plowman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 17 December 2013
Release date
17 December 2013 Russia 16+
14 April 2014 Germany
3 February 2014 Great Britain
17 December 2013 Kazakhstan
3 February 2014 Sweden 15
31 December 2013 USA
17 December 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $87,122
Production 6 Guns Productions, Voltage Pictures
Also known as
Force of Execution, Ejecución extrema, Az utolsó vérig, Baudžiamasis burys, Chinmoku no shokei gundan, Demonstracja siły, Executie în forta, Hukkamise vägi, Lực Lượng Đặc Nhiệm, Senhor do Crime, Ο αρχηγός του εγκλήματος, Карательный отряд, Наказателен отряд, 沈黙の処刑軍団, 重裝叛逃

Film rating

4.1
Rate 14 votes
4.3 IMDb

Quotes

Alexander Coates You wanna redeem yourself? See I don't wanna use the word "seppuku" - coz that has something to do with... folks who had honor. Which you don't have. So why don't you cut your motherfucking throat or I'll do it for you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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