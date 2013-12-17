You wanna redeem yourself? See I don't wanna use the word "seppuku" - coz that has something to do with... folks who had honor. Which you don't have. So why don't you cut your motherfucking throat or I'll do it for you.

Alexander Coates You wanna redeem yourself? See I don't wanna use the word "seppuku" - coz that has something to do with... folks who had honor. Which you don't have. So why don't you cut your motherfucking throat or I'll do it for you.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.