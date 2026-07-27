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Poster of El lugar de mi felicidad
Kinoafisha Films El lugar de mi felicidad

El lugar de mi felicidad

, 2013
El lugar de mi felicidad
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of El lugar de mi felicidad

Cast

Sergey Astakhov
Sergey Astakhov
Sergey
Ada Rogovtseva
Ada Rogovtseva
Evgeniy Sidikhin
Evgeniy Sidikhin
Oleg Konstantinovitsj Maslennikov-Voytov
Oleg Konstantinovitsj Maslennikov-Voytov
Vadim
Natalya Antonova
Natalya Antonova
Nadezha
Anastasiya Akatova
Anastasiya Akatova
Dmitriy Lavrov
Dmitriy Lavrov
Aleksandra Melnik
Yuliya Vasileva
Darya Yurskaya
Director Rauf Kubayev
Writer Aleksey Aleshkovskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2013
Production Kinokompaniya Russkoe
Also known as
Tam, gde est schaste dlya, El lugar de mi felicidad, Там, где есть счастье для...

Film rating

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Best Russian Films 
Updated 27 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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