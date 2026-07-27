El lugar de mi felicidad, 2013
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Cast
Aleksandra Melnik
Yuliya Vasileva
Director Rauf Kubayev
Writer Aleksey Aleshkovskiy
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2013
Production Kinokompaniya Russkoe
Also known as
Tam, gde est schaste dlya, El lugar de mi felicidad, Там, где есть счастье для...
Updated 27 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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