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Poster of Lionhead
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Lionhead
5.1

Lionhead

, 2013
Lionhead
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Lionhead
5.1

Synopsis

Frank desperately wants to marry his girlfriend, against the wishes of her father. When he buys a ring from a con artist, criminal investigators, the mob and even the pizza boy get involved.

Cast

Trevor Lissauer
Brian Perri
Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Ray Wise
Ray Wise
Jill Crenshaw
Daniel Roebuck
Daniel Roebuck
Director Thomas Rennier
Writer Chris Rennier
Composer Ryan Strong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 9 July 2013
Release date
9 July 2013 Russia 18+
9 July 2013 Kazakhstan
16 September 2013 USA
9 July 2013 Ukraine
Budget $2,000,000
Production Grandpa Rennier Productions, Milkman Max Productions, Meyermore Productions
Also known as
Lionhead

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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