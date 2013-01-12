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Poster of Nearlyweds
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Nearlyweds
5.8

Nearlyweds

, 2013
Nearlyweds
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Nearlyweds
5.8

Cast

Danielle Panabaker
Danielle Panabaker
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Britt Irvin
Ryan Kennedy
Travis Milne
Steve Bacic
Steve Bacic
Director Mark Griffiths
Writer Beth Kendrick, Aury Wallington
Composer Billy Lincoln
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 12 January 2013
Production Pitchblack Pictures, Wonderfly Films
Also known as
Nearlyweds, Recién casadas, Aproape casatoriti, Hochzeit ohne Ehe, Majdnem házasok, Neredeyse Evli, Quase Casadas, Tek (što nisu) vjenčani, Umalo venčani, Veux-tu toujours m'épouser?, Zamalo vjenčani, Майже молодята, Почти женени, Почти замужем

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack Nearlyweds
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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