Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Nearlyweds
5.8
Nearlyweds
, 2013
Nearlyweds
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
5.8
Cast
Danielle Panabaker
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Britt Irvin
Ryan Kennedy
Travis Milne
Steve Bacic
Director
Mark Griffiths
Writer
Beth Kendrick
,
Aury Wallington
Composer
Billy Lincoln
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
12 January 2013
Production
Pitchblack Pictures, Wonderfly Films
Also known as
Nearlyweds, Recién casadas, Aproape casatoriti, Hochzeit ohne Ehe, Majdnem házasok, Neredeyse Evli, Quase Casadas, Tek (što nisu) vjenčani, Umalo venčani, Veux-tu toujours m'épouser?, Zamalo vjenčani, Майже молодята, Почти женени, Почти замужем
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Listen to the
soundtrack
Nearlyweds
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Nearlyweds
The English Teacher
Comedy, Drama
2012, USA
5.0
Going the Distance
Comedy
2004, USA
5.0
Yours, Mine and Ours
Comedy, Romantic, Family
2005, USA
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree