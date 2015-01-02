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The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
4.7
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
, 2013
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
Italy / Thriller, Drama / 18+
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4.7
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
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Synopsis
A disturbing psychological thriller, that engages the audience to the point that it is always caught off guard, thus changing the point of view of the two main performers.
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Cast
Caroline Goodall
Katherine
Burt Young
George
James Parks
Jack
Katie McGovern
Emily
Niccolò Senni
Irving
Katia Greco
Sarah
Gianfranco Terrin
Deliveryman
Sara Lazzaro
Jane
Daniel Mba
Robert
Paolo Borzì
Dr. Erguld
Director
Massimo Coglitore
Writer
Mauro Graiani
,
Riccardo Irrera
,
Daniela Merlo
Composer
Stefano Caprioli
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
2 January 2015
Release date
2 January 2015
Germany
20 June 2019
Italy
5 November 2015
South Korea
15
Worldwide Gross
$9,157
Production
Lupin Film
Also known as
The Elevator, 3 Minutes, Encerrados, Лифт: Три минуты могут изменить вашу жизнь, The elevator - Three minutes can change your life
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
12
votes
4.8
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
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