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Poster of The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
4.7
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
4.7

The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life

, 2013
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
Italy / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life
4.7
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life - Trailer
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life  Trailer

Synopsis

A disturbing psychological thriller, that engages the audience to the point that it is always caught off guard, thus changing the point of view of the two main performers.

Cast

Caroline Goodall
Caroline Goodall
Katherine
Burt Young
George
James Parks
Jack
Katie McGovern
Katie McGovern
Emily
Niccolò Senni
Niccolò Senni
Irving
Katia Greco
Sarah
Gianfranco Terrin
Deliveryman
Sara Lazzaro
Sara Lazzaro
Jane
Daniel Mba
Robert
Paolo Borzì
Dr. Erguld
Director Massimo Coglitore
Writer Mauro Graiani, Riccardo Irrera, Daniela Merlo
Composer Stefano Caprioli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 2 January 2015
Release date
2 January 2015 Germany
20 June 2019 Italy
5 November 2015 South Korea 15
Worldwide Gross $9,157
Production Lupin Film
Also known as
The Elevator, 3 Minutes, Encerrados, Лифт: Три минуты могут изменить вашу жизнь, The elevator - Three minutes can change your life

Film rating

4.7
Rate 12 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

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The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life - Trailer
The Elevator: Three Minutes Can Change Your Life Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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