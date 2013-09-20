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Poster of The Boy and the World
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Boy and the World
7.5

The Boy and the World

, 2013
O Menino e o Mundo
Brazil / Adventure, Family, Animation / 18+
Poster of The Boy and the World
7.5

Cast

Vinicius Garcia
Menino
Marco Aurélio Campos
Pai
Lu Horta
Mãe
Felipe Zilse
Jovem e Vozes Adicionais
Alê Abreu
Velho
Director Alê Abreu
Writer Alê Abreu
Composer Ruben Feffer, Gustavo Kurlat
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 18 March 2016
World premiere 20 September 2013
Release date
17 January 2014 Brazil
6 November 2014 Denmark
8 October 2014 France
17 December 2015 Germany
18 December 2014 Greece
15 October 2015 Italy
13 March 2015 Mexico A
19 February 2016 Spain 7
11 December 2015 USA
MPAA PG
Also known as
O Menino e o Mundo, The Boy and the World, El niño y el mundo, Le garçon et le monde, 男孩与世界, A fiú és a világ, Boy & the World, Boy and the World, Cậu bé và thế giới, Chlapec a svět, Chłopiec i świat, Decek in svet, Der Junge und die Welt, Dječak i svijet, Drengen og verden, El nen i el món, Il bambino che scoprì il mondo, Looking for My Father, Poika ja maailma, Pojken och världen, Το αγόρι και ο κόσμος, Мальчик и мир, Хлопчик і світ, 囧男孩看世界, 父を探して, The Boy & the World, 보이 앤 더 월드

Cartoon rating

7.5
Rate 14 votes
Place in the rating
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