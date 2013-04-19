Cast
Charles Henry Wyson
Tyler
Drew Waters
Coach Pajersky
Johnny Baker
Kindricks' Dad
Cast and Crew
Director
David Boyd
Writer
Brian Brightly, Candace Lee, Eric Newman, Melanie Wistar
Composer
Scott Allan Mathews
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
19 April 2013
World premiere
19 April 2013
Release date
|27 March 2014
|Germany
|
|
|19 April 2013
|USA
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$1,200,000
Worldwide Gross
$2,861,020
Production
Hero Productions, Impact Productions
Also known as
Home Run, De regreso a casa, Hazafutás, Home Run: Die 2. Chance, Recuperando a Esperança, Yeniden Başlamak, Хоум Ран, ホームラン 人生の再試合, หวดเพื่อฝัน วันแห่งชัยชนะ