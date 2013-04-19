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Poster of Home Run
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Home Run
6.1

Home Run

, 2013
Home Run
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Home Run
6.1

Cast

Scott Elrod
Cory Brand
Jim Devoti
Jim Devoti
Clay
Dorian Brown Pham
Emma
Charles Henry Wyson
Tyler
Nicole Leigh
Karen
Juan Martinez
Carlos
Drew Waters
Coach Pajersky
Robert Peters
Robert Peters
J.T.
Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox
Helene
Johnny Baker
Kindricks' Dad
Director David Boyd
Writer Brian Brightly, Candace Lee, Eric Newman, Melanie Wistar
Composer Scott Allan Mathews
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 19 April 2013
World premiere 19 April 2013
Release date
27 March 2014 Germany
19 April 2013 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $1,200,000
Worldwide Gross $2,861,020
Production Hero Productions, Impact Productions
Also known as
Home Run, De regreso a casa, Hazafutás, Home Run: Die 2. Chance, Recuperando a Esperança, Yeniden Başlamak, Хоум Ран, ホームラン　人生の再試合, หวดเพื่อฝัน วันแห่งชัยชนะ

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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