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Poster of Ozherele
Kinoafisha Films Ozherele

Ozherele

, 2013
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Ozherele

Cast

Mariya Kulikova
Mariya Kulikova
Ekatherina Andreeva
Ekatherina Andreeva
Mariya Bolonkina
Mariya Bolonkina
Olga Philippova
Olga Philippova
Kirill Grebenshchikov
Kirill Grebenshchikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2013

Film rating

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