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Poster of Easter Festival Baden-Baden - Sol Gabetta & Sir Simon Rattle - Berliner Philharmoniker
Kinoafisha Films Easter Festival Baden-Baden - Sol Gabetta & Sir Simon Rattle - Berliner Philharmoniker

Easter Festival Baden-Baden - Sol Gabetta & Sir Simon Rattle - Berliner Philharmoniker

, 2013
Easter Festival Baden-Baden - Sol Gabetta & Sir Simon Rattle - Berliner Philharmoniker
Musical / 18+
Poster of Easter Festival Baden-Baden - Sol Gabetta & Sir Simon Rattle - Berliner Philharmoniker

Film details

Runtime 3 hours 0 minute
Production year 2013

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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