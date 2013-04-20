Menu
McConkey
McConkey
18+
Sport
Documentary
Adventure
Biography
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
20 April 2013
Release date
20 April 2013
Russia
30 September 2013
Great Britain
20 April 2013
Kazakhstan
20 April 2013
Ukraine
Production
MSP Films, Red Bull Media House
Also known as
McConkey, МакКонки
Director
Rob Bruce
Scott Gaffney
Cast
Bob Burnquist
Michael Douglas
Similar films for McConkey
7.9
The Alpinist
(2021)
8.1
Free Solo
(2018)
7.5
Tickled
(2016)
7.7
Meru
(2015)
8.4
13
votes
8.3
IMDb
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
