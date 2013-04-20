Menu
Poster of McConkey
8.4 IMDb Rating: 8.3
2 posters
McConkey

McConkey

McConkey 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 20 April 2013
Release date
20 April 2013 Russia 12+
30 September 2013 Great Britain
20 April 2013 Kazakhstan
20 April 2013 Ukraine
Production MSP Films, Red Bull Media House
Also known as
McConkey, МакКонки
Director
Rob Bruce
Scott Gaffney
Cast
Bob Burnquist
Michael Douglas
Cast and Crew
Similar films for McConkey
The Alpinist 7.9
The Alpinist (2021)
Free Solo 8.1
Free Solo (2018)
Tickled 7.5
Tickled (2016)
Meru 7.7
Meru (2015)

Film rating

13 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
