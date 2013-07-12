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Poster of Pawn Shop Chronicles
6.0
Pawn Shop Chronicles - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Pawn Shop Chronicles
6.0

Pawn Shop Chronicles

, 2013
Pawn Shop Chronicles
USA / Comedy, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Pawn Shop Chronicles
6.0
Pawn Shop Chronicles - Dubbed trailer
Pawn Shop Chronicles  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

An anthology of stories involving meth addicted white supremacists, a man looking for his kidnapped wife, and an Elvis impersonator.

Cast

Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood
Johnny Shaw
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Raw Dog
Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser
Ricky
Norman Reedus
Norman Reedus
Stanley
Vincent D'Onofrio
Vincent D'Onofrio
Alton
Thomas Jane
Thomas Jane
Matt Dillon
Matt Dillon
Richard
Kevin Rankin
Kevin Rankin
Randy
Chi McBride
Chi McBride
Johnson
DJ Qualls
DJ Qualls
JJ
Pell James
Pell James
Cyndi
Director Wayne Kramer
Writer Adam Minarovich
Composer The Newton Brothers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 12 July 2013
Release date
9 January 2014 Russia Вест 18+
9 January 2014 Belarus
12 July 2013 Canada R
18 January 2014 Japan
9 January 2014 Kazakhstan
9 January 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,080
Production Anchor Bay Films, Mimran Schur Pictures, Suretone Pictures
Also known as
Pawn Shop Chronicles, Amanet cu ghinion, American Stories, Busca Alucinante, Crónicas de una casa de empeños, Crónicas salvajes, Eszement zaci, Gangster Chronicles, Hustlers, I truffatori, Kroniki lombardu, Lombardo kronikos, Pandimajakroonikad, Pawn War Chronicles, Prêteur sur gages, Rehinci Dükkânı Vakaları, Stealers, Thị Trấn Cuồng Loạn, Viagem Selvagem, Истории от заложната къща, Хроники ломбарда, スティーラーズ, 當鋪瘋雲, Historky ze zastavárny, 폰 샵 클로니클스, Hustlers - I truffatori, Cronicas Salvajes

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Pawn Shop Chronicles - Dubbed trailer
Pawn Shop Chronicles Dubbed trailer
Pawn Shop Chronicles - Clip 2
Pawn Shop Chronicles Clip 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Raw Dog I understand why we're supposed to hate niggers. Okay? They look different, they walk different, they talk different. I get it, okay. But Jews, man... why are we supposed to hate the Jews? I just found out Jerry Springer was a Jew. Jerry Fucking Springer, man. If I seen him in the street, I would kiss his ass and ask him for an autograph. I got three Adam Sandler DVDs at home, and I just found out he's a Jew too. If I was in a building and ten Jews sit down next to me, I wouldn't even know it. So what's the difference? They got money? Well, money ain't so bad. Shit, I wish I had some money. They got big noses? At least they're supposed to. Damn Teddy's got a nose that's bigger than this whole damn truck, and he ain't Jewish. So what, are we supposed to hate him? For crying out loud. Jesus is a Jew, man. I mean, we're talking Jesus. We go to church every Sunday, and we pray to the king of the Jews, man.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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