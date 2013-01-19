Menu
Poster of Interior. Leather Bar.
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5
Interior. Leather Bar.

Interior. Leather Bar.

Interior. Leather Bar. 18+
Synopsis

Filmmakers James Franco and Travis Mathews re-imagine the lost 40 minutes from "Cruising" as a starting point to a broader exploration of sexual and creative freedom.
Interior. Leather Bar. - trailer
Interior. Leather Bar.  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 19 January 2013
Release date
19 January 2013 Russia 18+
30 October 2013 France
19 January 2013 Kazakhstan
2 October 2013 Portugal
19 January 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $42,534
Production Rabbit Bandini Productions
Also known as
Interior. Leather Bar., Interior. Bar gay, James Franco's Cruising, Интерьер: Садо-мазо-гей бар, 詹姆士放男口
Director
James Franco
James Franco
Travis Mathews
Cast
Val Lauren
James Franco
James Franco
Travis Mathews
Brenden Gregory
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.8
12 votes
5 IMDb
Quotes
James I don't like the fact that I feel I've been brought up to think a certain way. I don't like thinking that. I don't like realizing that my mind has been twisted by the way that the world has been set up around me. And what that is is straight, normative kind of behavior. And it's fucking been installed into my brain.
Interior. Leather Bar. - trailer
Interior. Leather Bar. Trailer
Interior. Leather Bar. - fragment без цензуры
Interior. Leather Bar. Fragment без цензуры
Stills
