Francophrenia (Or Don't Kill Me, I Know Where the Baby Is)(2012)
7.0
Cruising(1980)
6.0
In Dubious Battle(2015)
5.7
Child of God(2013)
5.2
The Long Home(2018)
5.6
As I Lay Dying(2013)
6.0
I Am Michael(2016)
Film rating
5.8
Rate12 votes
5IMDb
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
JamesI don't like the fact that I feel I've been brought up to think a certain way. I don't like thinking that. I don't like realizing that my mind has been twisted by the way that the world has been set up around me. And what that is is straight, normative kind of behavior. And it's fucking been installed into my brain.