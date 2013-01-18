Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Escape from Tomorrow
Poster of Escape from Tomorrow
Poster of Escape from Tomorrow
Рейтинги
5.0 IMDb Rating: 5.1
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films Escape from Tomorrow

Escape from Tomorrow

Escape from Tomorrow 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

In a world of fake castles and anthropomorphic rodents, an epic battle begins when an unemployed father's sanity is challenged by a chance encounter with two underage girls on holiday.
Escape from Tomorrow - trailer
Escape from Tomorrow  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 18 January 2013
Release date
18 January 2013 Russia 18+
23 April 2015 Germany
19 July 2014 Japan
18 January 2013 Kazakhstan
24 August 2016 Netherlands
11 October 2013 USA
18 January 2013 Ukraine
Budget $650,000
Worldwide Gross $171,962
Production Mankurt Media
Also known as
Escape from Tomorrow, Побег из завтра, エスケイプ・フロム・トゥモロー
Director
Randy Moore
Cast
Roy Abramsohn
Roy Abramsohn
Elena Schuber
Katelynn Rodriguez
Danielle Safady
Annet Mahendru
Annet Mahendru
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Escape from Tomorrow
Wrong 5.5
Wrong (2012)
Three... Extremes 6.8
Three... Extremes (2004)
Jack Frost 4.5
Jack Frost (1997)

Film rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Escape from Tomorrow - trailer
Escape from Tomorrow Trailer
Escape from Tomorrow - fragment 1
Escape from Tomorrow Fragment 1
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more