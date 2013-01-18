Menu
5.0
IMDb Rating: 5.1
Escape from Tomorrow
Escape from Tomorrow
Escape from Tomorrow
18+
Fantasy
Drama
Synopsis
In a world of fake castles and anthropomorphic rodents, an epic battle begins when an unemployed father's sanity is challenged by a chance encounter with two underage girls on holiday.
Escape from Tomorrow
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
18 January 2013
Release date
18 January 2013
Russia
18+
23 April 2015
Germany
19 July 2014
Japan
18 January 2013
Kazakhstan
24 August 2016
Netherlands
11 October 2013
USA
18 January 2013
Ukraine
Budget
$650,000
Worldwide Gross
$171,962
Production
Mankurt Media
Also known as
Escape from Tomorrow, Побег из завтра, エスケイプ・フロム・トゥモロー
Director
Randy Moore
Cast
Roy Abramsohn
Elena Schuber
Katelynn Rodriguez
Danielle Safady
Annet Mahendru
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Escape from Tomorrow
5.5
Wrong
(2012)
6.8
Three... Extremes
(2004)
4.5
Jack Frost
(1997)
Film rating
5.0
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Quotes
Jim
[approaching EPCOT's Spaceship Earth]
Wow... it's a giant testicle.
Film Trailers
Escape from Tomorrow
Trailer
0
0
Escape from Tomorrow
Fragment 1
0
0
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
