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Some Girl(s)
5.0
Some Girl(s)
, 2013
Some Girl(s)
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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5.0
Some Girl(s)
Trailer
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Synopsis
On the eve of his wedding, a successful writer travels across the country to meet up with ex-lovers in an attempt to make amends for past relationship transgressions.
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Cast
Kristen Bell
Bobbi
Jennifer Morrison
Sam
Emily Watson
Lindsay
Adam Brody
The Man
Zoe Kazan
Reggie
Laura Mann
Flight Attendant #1
Mía Maestro
Tyler
Kathleen Christy
Flight Attendant #2
Maciek Sokalski
Airline Passenger
Director
Daisy von Scherler Mayer
Writer
Neil LaBute
Composer
David Carbonara
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
28 June 2013
Release date
28 June 2013
USA
Production
Leeden Media, Pollution Studios
Also known as
Some Girl(s), Algumas Garotas, Ela(s), Некоторые девушки
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Film rating
5.0
Rate
15
votes
4.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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Some Girl(s)
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