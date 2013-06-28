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Poster of Some Girl(s)
5.0
Some Girl(s) - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Some Girl(s)
5.0

Some Girl(s)

, 2013
Some Girl(s)
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Some Girl(s)
5.0
Some Girl(s) - Trailer
Some Girl(s)  Trailer

Synopsis

On the eve of his wedding, a successful writer travels across the country to meet up with ex-lovers in an attempt to make amends for past relationship transgressions.

Cast

Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell
Bobbi
Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer Morrison
Sam
Emily Watson
Emily Watson
Lindsay
Adam Brody
Adam Brody
The Man
Zoe Kazan
Zoe Kazan
Reggie
Laura Mann
Flight Attendant #1
Mía Maestro
Tyler
Kathleen Christy
Flight Attendant #2
Maciek Sokalski
Airline Passenger
Director Daisy von Scherler Mayer
Writer Neil LaBute
Composer David Carbonara
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 28 June 2013
Release date
28 June 2013 USA
Production Leeden Media, Pollution Studios
Also known as
Some Girl(s), Algumas Garotas, Ela(s), Некоторые девушки

Film rating

5.0
Rate 15 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Some Girl(s) - Trailer
Some Girl(s) Trailer
Some Girl(s) - Clip 4
Some Girl(s) Clip 4
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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