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Poster of Jealousy
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Jealousy
6.6

Jealousy

, 2013
La jalousie
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Jealousy
6.6

Synopsis

As a man leaves his wife and daughter, a series of brief conversations, observed gestures, chance encounters and impulsive acts, tell the story of the relationships that flounder and thrive in the wake of this decision.

Cast

Louis Garrel
Louis Garrel
Anna Mouglalis
Rebecca Convenant
Esther Garrel
Esther Garrel
Arthur Igual
Robert Bazil
Director Philippe Garrel
Writer Marc Cholodenko, Caroline Deruas, Philippe Garrel, Arlette Langmann
Composer Jean-Louis Aubert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 4 December 2013
World premiere 5 September 2013
Release date
20 November 2014 Brazil
4 December 2013 France
28 January 2016 South Korea 15
3 October 2013 USA
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $63,946
Production SBS Productions, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), La Région Île-de-France
Also known as
La Jalousie, Jealousy, Ciúme, Eifersucht, Kıskançlık, La gelosia, Los celos, O Ciúme, Zazdrość, Ревность, ジェラシー

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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