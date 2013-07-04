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Poster of Lulu femme nue
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Lulu femme nue
6.6

Lulu femme nue

, 2013
Lulu femme nue
France / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Lulu femme nue
6.6

Cast

Karin Viard
Karin Viard
Lucie, dite Lulu
Bouli Lanners
Bouli Lanners
Charles
Pascal Demolon
Pascal Demolon
Richard
Philippe Rebbot
Philippe Rebbot
Jean-Marie
Claude Gensac
Marthe
Marie Payen
Cécile
Solène Rigot
Solène Rigot
Morgane
Nina Meurisse
Virginie
Corinne Masiero
Corinne Masiero
La patronne du café
Vincent Londez
Le DRH
Director Sólveig Anspach
Writer Jean-Luc Gaget, Sólveig Anspach, Étienne Davodeau
Composer David Lautrec
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 28 June 2014
World premiere 4 July 2013
Release date
22 January 2014 Belgium
8 October 2015 Brazil
22 January 2014 France
Budget €2,161,991
Worldwide Gross $2,978,941
Production Arturo Mio, Le Pacte, Orange Cinéma Séries
Also known as
Lulu femme nue, Lulu in the Nude, Lulu Nua e Crua, Lulu Obnażon, Lulu Sama Sebou, Lulu szabadon, Lulu, ea însăşi, Prawda o Lulu, Treibsand, Лулу - обнаженная женщина, 素顔のルル

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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