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Poster of Alone Yet Not Alone
4.7
Alone Yet Not Alone - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Alone Yet Not Alone
4.7

Alone Yet Not Alone

, 2013
Alone Yet Not Alone
USA / History / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Alone Yet Not Alone
4.7
Alone Yet Not Alone - Trailer
Alone Yet Not Alone  Trailer

Cast

Kelly Greyson
Kelly Greyson
Susquehanna
Jenn Gotzon
Lydia Barrett
Ozzie Torres
Galasko
Tony Wade
Hannawoa
Robert Pierce
Papa Leininger
Joani Stewart
Mama Leininger
Natalie Racoosin
Susquehanna
Natalie Racoosin
Susquehanna
Clay Walker
Fritz Hecklinger
Joseph Gray
Joseph Gray
John Leininger
James Hartner
Christian Leininger
Director Ray Bengston, George D. Escobar
Writer Tracy Leininger Craven, George D. Escobar, Heather Hughes, James Richards
Composer William Ross
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 1 September 2013
Release date
27 September 2013 Russia 12+
27 September 2013 Kazakhstan
1 September 2013 USA
27 September 2013 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $887,851
Production AYNA, Enthuse Entertainment, Talent One
Also known as
Alone Yet Not Alone, Massacre at Buffalo Valley, Einsam bin ich, nicht allein, Indestrutível, La odisea de los pioneros, Üksildane aga mitte üksi, Один ещё не одинок, Сама, но не съвсем, The Penn's Creek Massacre

Film rating

4.7
Rate 15 votes
4.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Alone Yet Not Alone - Trailer
Alone Yet Not Alone Trailer
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Quotes

Barbara Leininger Who created Sky-Woman? And who fathered her two sons?
Galasko I do not know.
Barbara Leininger My God created the heavens and earth and all living things. He sent his only son Jesus, to forgive our sins so that we can know him.
Galasko I do not know this Jesus. The White Man's God is strong. White men have good weapons. White Man's God made Susquehanna more graceful than the deer. You have the courage of a panther. For this, He is a good God. But Galasko is Indian and Susquehanna is now Indian. You must believe in Indian God. Galasko, son of the Great Chief, child of the Great Spirit, wishes to make Susquehanna his own. We would be very happy. And raise many great warriors.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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