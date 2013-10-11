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Poster of 2 Autumns, 3 Winters
6.6
Kinoafisha Films 2 Autumns, 3 Winters
6.6

2 Autumns, 3 Winters

, 2013
2 automnes 3 hivers
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of 2 Autumns, 3 Winters
6.6

Cast

Vincent Macaigne
Vincent Macaigne
Arman
Maud Wyler
Amélie
Bastien Bouillon
Bastien Bouillon
Benjamin
Audrey Bastien
Katia
Thomas Blanchard
Thomas Blanchard
Jan
Pauline Etienne
Pauline Etienne
Lucie
Jean-Quentin Châtelain
Le père d'Arman
Olivier Chantreau
Guillaume
Eriko Takeda
Hazuki
Loïc Hourcastagnou
Le petit ninja
Director Sébastien Betbeder
Writer Sébastien Betbeder
Composer Bertrand Betsch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 11 October 2013
Release date
25 December 2013 France
3 July 2014 Germany
11 October 2013 Great Britain
24 November 2013 Italy
13 March 2015 Spain
Also known as
2 automnes 3 hivers, 2 Autumns, 3 Winters, 2 Herbste 3 Winter, 2 otoños 3 inviernos, 2 Otoños, 3 inviernos, 2 Outonos e 3 Invernos (2013), 2 осени, 3 зимы, Zweimal Herbst und dreimal Winter, メニルモンタン 2つの秋と3つの冬, 2 Outonos 3 Invernos, 2 Herbste, 3 Winter

Film rating

6.6
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Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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