Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of All Stars
Poster of All Stars
Poster of All Stars
Poster of All Stars
Poster of All Stars
Poster of All Stars
Poster of All Stars
Poster of All Stars
Рейтинги
5.7 IMDb Rating: 5
Rate
8 posters
Kinoafisha Films All Stars

All Stars

All Stars 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
All Stars - trailer in russian
All Stars  trailer in russian
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 3 May 2013
World premiere 1 May 2013
Release date
6 June 2013 Russia Парадиз 6+
6 June 2013 Belarus
1 January 2014 Germany 0
2 May 2013 Great Britain U
9 January 2014 Hungary 6
6 June 2013 Kazakhstan
1 May 2013 USA G
6 June 2013 Ukraine
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $5,749,245
Production SquareOne Entertainment, Universum Film (UFA), Vertigo Films
Also known as
All Stars, StreetDance: All Stars, Pequenas Super Stars, Siêu Sao Nhí, Street Dance: Pequeñas Estrellas, StreetDance 3: All Stars, Streetdance All Stars, StreetDance Kids - Gemeinsam sind wir Stars, Streetdance: nivkheret ha'kokhavim, Sutorîtodansu Ôrusutâzu, Вуличні танці 3: Всі зірки, Уличные танцы 3: Все звезды, ストリートダンス　オールスターズ
Director
Ben Gregor
Cast
Akai Osei
Theo Stevenson
Ashley Jensen
Ashley Jensen
Ashley Walters
Ashley Walters
John Barrowman
John Barrowman
Cast and Crew
Similar films for All Stars
Step Up All In 6.9
Step Up All In (2014)
StreetDance 2 6.5
StreetDance 2 (2011)
StreetDance 3D 6.7
StreetDance 3D (2010)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul 4.3
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life 6.1
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)
The Horrid Henry Movie 5.6
The Horrid Henry Movie (2011)
Soul Surfer 7.2
Soul Surfer (2011)
Aliens in the Attic 5.9
Aliens in the Attic (2008)
Film in Collections
Films about Children Films about Children
Family Films for All Ages Family Films for All Ages

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
All Stars - trailer in russian
All Stars Trailer in russian
All Stars - trailer
All Stars Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more