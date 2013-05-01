Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
3 May 2013
World premiere
1 May 2013
Release date
|6 June 2013
|Russia
| Парадиз
|6+
|6 June 2013
|Belarus
|
|
|1 January 2014
|Germany
|
|0
|2 May 2013
|Great Britain
|
|U
|9 January 2014
|Hungary
|
|6
|6 June 2013
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|1 May 2013
|USA
|
|G
|6 June 2013
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
G
Worldwide Gross
$5,749,245
Production
SquareOne Entertainment, Universum Film (UFA), Vertigo Films
Also known as
All Stars, StreetDance: All Stars, Pequenas Super Stars, Siêu Sao Nhí, Street Dance: Pequeñas Estrellas, StreetDance 3: All Stars, Streetdance All Stars, StreetDance Kids - Gemeinsam sind wir Stars, Streetdance: nivkheret ha'kokhavim, Sutorîtodansu Ôrusutâzu, Вуличні танці 3: Всі зірки, Уличные танцы 3: Все звезды, ストリートダンス オールスターズ