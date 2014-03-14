Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Reach Me
Poster of Reach Me
Рейтинги
4.9 IMDb Rating: 4.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Reach Me

Reach Me

Reach Me 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Reach Me - trailer 2
Reach Me  trailer 2
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 11 February 2015
World premiere 14 March 2014
Release date
19 November 2014 Russia Вест 16+
14 March 2014 Brazil
11 February 2015 France
28 May 2015 Germany
19 November 2014 Kazakhstan
9 April 2015 South Korea 19
14 March 2014 USA
19 November 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $26,013
Production Seraphim Films Inc., Windy Hill Pictures
Also known as
Reach Me, Out of Sight, Camino hacia el éxito, Bad Luck, Collection, Enfrenta o Medo, Érj el!, Glad All Over, Jõua minuni, Lute Por Sua Vida, Motywacja, Reach Me - La strada per il successo, Reach Me - Stop at Nothing, Susisiek su manim, Άγγιξέ με, Дістань мене, якщо зможеш, Достань меня, если сможешь, Достигни ме, ゲットバッカーズ
Director
John Herzfeld
John Herzfeld
Cast
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Lauren Cohan
Lauren Cohan
Thomas Jane
Thomas Jane
Terry Crews
Terry Crews
Elizabeth Henstridge
Elizabeth Henstridge
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Reach Me
F.I.S.T. 6.4
F.I.S.T. (1978)
Eye See You 5.3
Eye See You (2002)
Get Carter 5.9
Get Carter (2000)
The Lords of Flatbush 6.0
The Lords of Flatbush (1974)
Message Man 5.9
Message Man (2018)
Escape Plan 2: Hades 4.7
Escape Plan 2: Hades (2018)
Backtrace 3.9
Backtrace (2018)
Grudge Match 6.6
Grudge Match (2014)
Bullet to the Head 6.6
Bullet to the Head (2012)
Kurer iz 'Raya' 5.4
Kurer iz 'Raya' (2012)
Young Alexander the Great 6.5
Young Alexander the Great (2010)
Oscar 6.8
Oscar (1991)

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Gerald [Gerard yelling at Roger] So what? What do you mean you haven't eaten no breakfast? When you're on a mission, nothing else matters. Not food, not hygiene, not women.
Gerald I would throw my mother under a bus, under four buses to complete a mission. You see, that's the difference between you and me. I'm not saying I'm proud of it, because I'm not. But when I'm focused on something, everything around me dies. I try bring her back to life later on, but it stays dead until I complete the mission. Whereas you, trying to keep everything alive, that's why you're a loser. You're the third man through the door, you got a fart catcher.
Gerald You're either toothless or ruthless.
Gerald Now you go out and find this guy, this Teddy Raymond, because his destruction is your salvation. His demise is your transition from jerk-off to journalist.
Gerald You're a finger painting. Be a masterpiece.
Gerald Now get out. I'm flowing.
Film Trailers All trailers
Reach Me - trailer 2
Reach Me Trailer 2
Reach Me - trailer 1
Reach Me Trailer 1
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Reach Me
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more