Gerald [Gerard yelling at Roger] So what? What do you mean you haven't eaten no breakfast? When you're on a mission, nothing else matters. Not food, not hygiene, not women.

Gerald I would throw my mother under a bus, under four buses to complete a mission. You see, that's the difference between you and me. I'm not saying I'm proud of it, because I'm not. But when I'm focused on something, everything around me dies. I try bring her back to life later on, but it stays dead until I complete the mission. Whereas you, trying to keep everything alive, that's why you're a loser. You're the third man through the door, you got a fart catcher.

Gerald You're either toothless or ruthless.

Gerald Now you go out and find this guy, this Teddy Raymond, because his destruction is your salvation. His demise is your transition from jerk-off to journalist.

Gerald You're a finger painting. Be a masterpiece.