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Poster of Waiting for the Sea
6.6
Waiting for the Sea - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Waiting for the Sea
6.6

Waiting for the Sea

, 2013
V ozhidanii morya
Russia, Germany, France, Belgium, Kazakhstan, Ukraine / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Waiting for the Sea
6.6
Waiting for the Sea - Trailer
Waiting for the Sea  Trailer

Synopsis

After a prison-stay captain Marat returns to his hometown to get back in the sea, when it turns out that the water has gone and his boat lays in the desert. Marat's plan is to bring his boat to where the water is.

Cast

Dinmukhamet Akhimov
Tamara and Dari's father
Egor Beroev
Egor Beroev
Marat
Detlev Buck
Balthazar
Radzhab Guseynov
Marduni
Daulet Kekelbayev
Kvidak
Anastasiya Mikulchina
Anastasiya Mikulchina
Dari
Alexander Rabotyaga
Blonde
Pavel Priluchnyy
Pavel Priluchnyy
Ysan
Arman Asenov
Falzullo Rushtov
A hooligan
Sayfiddin Mirzoyev
A hooligan
Director Bakhtyar Khudojnazarov
Writer Sergey Ashkenazi, Bakhtyar Khudojnazarov
Composer Shûhei Kamimura, Anatoliy Zubkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Germany / France / Belgium / Kazakhstan / Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 9 November 2012
Release date
17 October 2013 Russia Люсси фильм 12+
17 October 2013 Belarus
11 December 2014 Germany
9 November 2012 Italy
3 June 2023 Japan
17 October 2013 Kazakhstan
17 October 2013 Ukraine
Production Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, Entre Chien et Loup, Kazakhfilm Studios
Also known as
V ozhidanii morya, Waiting for the Sea, A tengerre várva, En attendant la mer, В ожидании моря, 男人与海, 海を待ちながら

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Waiting for the Sea - Trailer
Waiting for the Sea Trailer
Waiting for the Sea - Clip 4
Waiting for the Sea Clip 4
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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