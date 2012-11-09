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6.6
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Waiting for the Sea
6.6
Waiting for the Sea
, 2013
V ozhidanii morya
Russia, Germany, France, Belgium, Kazakhstan, Ukraine / Drama / 18+
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6.6
Waiting for the Sea
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Synopsis
After a prison-stay captain Marat returns to his hometown to get back in the sea, when it turns out that the water has gone and his boat lays in the desert. Marat's plan is to bring his boat to where the water is.
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Cast
Dinmukhamet Akhimov
Tamara and Dari's father
Egor Beroev
Marat
Detlev Buck
Balthazar
Radzhab Guseynov
Marduni
Daulet Kekelbayev
Kvidak
Anastasiya Mikulchina
Dari
Alexander Rabotyaga
Blonde
Pavel Priluchnyy
Ysan
Arman Asenov
Falzullo Rushtov
A hooligan
Sayfiddin Mirzoyev
A hooligan
Director
Bakhtyar Khudojnazarov
Writer
Sergey Ashkenazi
,
Bakhtyar Khudojnazarov
Composer
Shûhei Kamimura
,
Anatoliy Zubkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / Germany / France / Belgium / Kazakhstan / Ukraine
Runtime
1 hour 49 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
9 November 2012
Release date
17 October 2013
Russia
Люсси фильм
12+
17 October 2013
Belarus
11 December 2014
Germany
9 November 2012
Italy
3 June 2023
Japan
17 October 2013
Kazakhstan
17 October 2013
Ukraine
Production
Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, Entre Chien et Loup, Kazakhfilm Studios
Also known as
V ozhidanii morya, Waiting for the Sea, A tengerre várva, En attendant la mer, В ожидании моря, 男人与海, 海を待ちながら
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
11
votes
6.4
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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