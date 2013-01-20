Menu
Poster of In Fear
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.4
Kinoafisha Films In Fear

In Fear

In Fear 18+
Synopsis

Driving to a music festival in Ireland, a new couple become lost and are then set upon by a tormentor with an unknown motive.
In Fear  trailer 1
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 24 October 2013
World premiere 20 January 2013
Release date
20 January 2013 Russia Вест 18+
3 April 2013 Germany
15 November 2013 Great Britain
20 January 2013 Kazakhstan
7 March 2014 USA
20 January 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $274,660
Production Big Talk Productions
Also known as
In Fear, De frică, Hirmus, Korku Yolu, Mê Lộ, Medo Primário, Taxidi sto fovo, Uma Noite para Esquecer, Útvesztő, В страхе, У страху, 新クライモリ デッド・フィーバー
Director
Jeremy Lovering
Cast
Alice Englert
Allen Leech
Iain De Caestecker
Jemma Powell
Film rating

5.8
5.4 IMDb
In Fear Trailer 1
In Fear Trailer 2
