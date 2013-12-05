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5.7
Kinoafisha
Films
No Clue
5.7
No Clue
, 2013
No Clue
Canada / Comedy / 18+
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5.7
Synopsis
In a case of mistaken identity, a salesman is hired as a private detective by a woman to find her missing brother, and complications ensue.
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Cast
Brent Butt
Leo Falloon
Amy Smart
Kyra
David Koechner
Ernie
David Cubitt
Terrence Horn
Dan Payne
Church
Kirsten Prout
Reese Horn
Dustin Milligan
Danny Carwyn
Garwin Sanford
Nelson
Leanne Lapp
Glasskey Receptionist
Jamie Hutchinson
Movie Detective
Director
Carl Bessai
Writer
Brent Butt
Composer
Schaun Tozer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
5 December 2013
Production
Pacific All Risk Production Company, Sparrow Media
Also known as
No Clue, Nada é o que Parece, Ντεντέκτιβ για κλάματα, Никаких подсказок
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
13
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Leo Falloon
Whoa. Whoa. Where is everybody getting guns? This is Canada!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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