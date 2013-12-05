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Poster of No Clue
5.7
Kinoafisha Films No Clue
5.7

No Clue

, 2013
No Clue
Canada / Comedy / 18+
Poster of No Clue
5.7

Synopsis

In a case of mistaken identity, a salesman is hired as a private detective by a woman to find her missing brother, and complications ensue.

Cast

Brent Butt
Leo Falloon
Amy Smart
Amy Smart
Kyra
David Koechner
David Koechner
Ernie
David Cubitt
Terrence Horn
Dan Payne
Church
Kirsten Prout
Reese Horn
Dustin Milligan
Dustin Milligan
Danny Carwyn
Garwin Sanford
Nelson
Leanne Lapp
Glasskey Receptionist
Jamie Hutchinson
Movie Detective
Director Carl Bessai
Writer Brent Butt
Composer Schaun Tozer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 5 December 2013
Production Pacific All Risk Production Company, Sparrow Media
Also known as
No Clue, Nada é o que Parece, Ντεντέκτιβ για κλάματα, Никаких подсказок

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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