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Poster of Springsteen & I
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Springsteen & I
7.2

Springsteen & I

, 2013
Springsteen & I
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Springsteen & I
7.2

Synopsis

For 40 years Bruce Springsteen has influenced fans from all over. His songs defined more than a generation. This film gives the fans just as much time as The Boss himself, with never shown footage and live performances from his last tour.

Cast

Bruce Springsteen
Self
Dyan McBride
Self
Mitchell A.S. Hallock
Self
Matt Sullivan
Self
Lisa Purcell
Self
Clarence Clemons
Self
Clarence Clemons
Self
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox
Self
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox
Self
Nils Lofgren
Self
Nils Lofgren
Self
Koichi Murakami
Self
Director Baillie Walsh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 5 August 2013
World premiere 22 July 2013
Release date
24 July 2013 France
22 July 2013 USA
Worldwide Gross $74,906
Production Black Dog Films, RSA Films, Scott Free Productions
Also known as
Springsteen & I, Springsteen and I, Bruce Springsteen & I, Springsteen e Eu, Спрингстин и я, Springsteen y Yo

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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