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7.2
Kinoafisha
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Springsteen & I
7.2
Springsteen & I
, 2013
Springsteen & I
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
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7.2
Synopsis
For 40 years Bruce Springsteen has influenced fans from all over. His songs defined more than a generation. This film gives the fans just as much time as The Boss himself, with never shown footage and live performances from his last tour.
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Cast
Bruce Springsteen
Self
Dyan McBride
Self
Mitchell A.S. Hallock
Self
Matt Sullivan
Self
Lisa Purcell
Self
Clarence Clemons
Self
Clarence Clemons
Self
Courteney Cox
Self
Courteney Cox
Self
Nils Lofgren
Self
Nils Lofgren
Self
Koichi Murakami
Self
Director
Baillie Walsh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
5 August 2013
World premiere
22 July 2013
Release date
24 July 2013
France
22 July 2013
USA
Worldwide Gross
$74,906
Production
Black Dog Films, RSA Films, Scott Free Productions
Also known as
Springsteen & I, Springsteen and I, Bruce Springsteen & I, Springsteen e Eu, Спрингстин и я, Springsteen y Yo
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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