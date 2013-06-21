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5.8
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As Cool as I Am
5.8
As Cool as I Am
, 2013
As Cool as I Am
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
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5.8
As Cool as I Am
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A smart teenage girl comes of age in a small town with her self-centered parents who had her when they were teenagers.
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Cast
Claire Danes
Lainee Diamond
James Marsden
Chuck Diamond
Sarah Bolger
Lucy Diamond
Jeremy Sisto
Guy Karlsburg
Thomas Mann
Kenny Crauder
Peter Fonda
Anika Noni Rose
Frances
Jon Tenney
Seth Adkins
Scott Booker
Tom Romero
Manager
Mario Batali
Self
Beth Bailey
Mario's Female Guest
Director
Max Meyer
Writer
Pete Fromm
,
Virginia Korus Spragg
Composer
Christopher Lennertz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
12 December 2014
World premiere
21 June 2013
Release date
21 June 2013
Russia
18+
21 June 2013
Kazakhstan
21 June 2013
USA
21 June 2013
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$3,234
Production
Identity Films, Wind Dancer Productions
Also known as
As Cool as I Am, Aproape adulti, Fixe Como Eu, Hölmö nuori sydän, Kieta kaip aš, Menőkor, Taka fajna jak ja, Tão Descolada Quanto Eu, Young at Heart, Ανήλικη ενήλικη, Крут как я, Крутий як я, あしたの家族のつくり方
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 November 2020
Film Trailers
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As Cool as I Am
Trailer
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Stills
Quotes
Lucy Diamond
[Lainee has just given Lucy the car for the day]
Wait, how are you going to get home?
Lainee Diamond
If I can't get a ride in this outfit, I deserve to walk.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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