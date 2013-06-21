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Poster of As Cool as I Am
5.8
As Cool as I Am - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films As Cool as I Am
5.8

As Cool as I Am

, 2013
As Cool as I Am
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of As Cool as I Am
5.8
As Cool as I Am - Trailer
As Cool as I Am  Trailer

Synopsis

A smart teenage girl comes of age in a small town with her self-centered parents who had her when they were teenagers.

Cast

Claire Danes
Claire Danes
Lainee Diamond
James Marsden
James Marsden
Chuck Diamond
Sarah Bolger
Sarah Bolger
Lucy Diamond
Jeremy Sisto
Jeremy Sisto
Guy Karlsburg
Thomas Mann
Thomas Mann
Kenny Crauder
Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda
Anika Noni Rose
Anika Noni Rose
Frances
Jon Tenney
Jon Tenney
Seth Adkins
Scott Booker
Tom Romero
Manager
Mario Batali
Self
Beth Bailey
Mario's Female Guest
Director Max Meyer
Writer Pete Fromm, Virginia Korus Spragg
Composer Christopher Lennertz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 12 December 2014
World premiere 21 June 2013
Release date
21 June 2013 Russia 18+
21 June 2013 Kazakhstan
21 June 2013 USA
21 June 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $3,234
Production Identity Films, Wind Dancer Productions
Also known as
As Cool as I Am, Aproape adulti, Fixe Como Eu, Hölmö nuori sydän, Kieta kaip aš, Menőkor, Taka fajna jak ja, Tão Descolada Quanto Eu, Young at Heart, Ανήλικη ενήλικη, Крут как я, Крутий як я, あしたの家族のつくり方

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
As Cool as I Am - Trailer
As Cool as I Am Trailer
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Quotes

Lucy Diamond [Lainee has just given Lucy the car for the day] Wait, how are you going to get home?
Lainee Diamond If I can't get a ride in this outfit, I deserve to walk.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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