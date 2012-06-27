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Poster of Ya khochu, chtoby menya lyubili...
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Ya khochu, chtoby menya lyubili...
4.5

Ya khochu, chtoby menya lyubili...

, 2013
Ya khochu, chtoby menya lyubili...
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ya khochu, chtoby menya lyubili...
4.5

Cast

Tat'jana Lukina
Mariya Krylova
David Stepanyan
Igor Kostin
Igor Bagoley
Sanya 'Sukhoy'
Lyubov Bagoley
Post Director
Ivan Demiyanov
Collector
Margarita Bagoley
Lena, Anya's sister
Maxim Derichev
Loader
Valeriy Emeliyanov
Man with puppies
Aleksey Karabanov
Blind artist
Konstantin Khrapov
Collector
Director Vadim Arapov
Writer Vadim Arapov
Composer Mikhail Goltsev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 27 June 2012
Release date
27 June 2012 Russia Панорама Кино 16+
27 June 2012 Kazakhstan
27 June 2012 Ukraine
Production DomMedia
Also known as
Ya khochu, chtoby menya lyubili..., I Want Everyone to Love Me, I Want to Be Loved, Ya Hochu Chtoby Menya Lyubili, Я хочу, чтобы меня любили..., Ya Khochu, chtoby Menya Lyubili

Film rating

4.5
Rate 11 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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