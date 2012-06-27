4.5Ya khochu, chtoby menya lyubili...
Ya khochu, chtoby menya lyubili..., 2013
Russia / Drama / 18+
Cast
David Stepanyan
Margarita Bagoley
Lena, Anya's sister
Maxim Derichev
Loader
Valeriy Emeliyanov
Man with puppies
Aleksey Karabanov
Blind artist
Konstantin Khrapov
Collector
Director Vadim Arapov
Writer Vadim Arapov
Composer Mikhail Goltsev
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 27 June 2012
Release date
|27 June 2012
|Russia
|Панорама Кино
|16+
|27 June 2012
|Kazakhstan
|27 June 2012
|Ukraine
Production DomMedia
Also known as
Ya khochu, chtoby menya lyubili..., I Want Everyone to Love Me, I Want to Be Loved, Ya Hochu Chtoby Menya Lyubili, Я хочу, чтобы меня любили..., Ya Khochu, chtoby Menya Lyubili
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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