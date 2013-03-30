Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Рейтинги
6.3
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Never Die Young
Never Die Young
Never Die Young
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Documentary
Country
Luxembourg
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
22 December 2021
World premiere
30 March 2013
Release date
24 September 2014
Luxembourg
Production
Red Lion Sarl
Also known as
Never Die Young
Director
Pol Cruchten
Cast
Robinson Stevenin
Laurence Côte
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Never Die Young
7.4
Voices from Chernobyl
(2016)
7.0
Passing
(2021)
7.2
Almost There
(2016)
6.6
Baby(a)lone
(2015)
6.7
Me and Kaminski
(2015)
7.6
Elling
(2001)
6.2
Gloria Mundi
(2019)
6.3
Little Lili
(2003)
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree