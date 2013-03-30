Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Never Die Young
Poster of Never Die Young
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Never Die Young

Never Die Young

Never Die Young 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 22 December 2021
World premiere 30 March 2013
Release date
24 September 2014 Luxembourg
Production Red Lion Sarl
Also known as
Never Die Young
Director
Pol Cruchten
Cast
Robinson Stevenin
Robinson Stevenin
Laurence Côte
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Never Die Young
Voices from Chernobyl 7.4
Voices from Chernobyl (2016)
Passing 7.0
Passing (2021)
Almost There 7.2
Almost There (2016)
Baby(a)lone 6.6
Baby(a)lone (2015)
Me and Kaminski 6.7
Me and Kaminski (2015)
Elling 7.6
Elling (2001)
Gloria Mundi 6.2
Gloria Mundi (2019)
Little Lili 6.3
Little Lili (2003)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more