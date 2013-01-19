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Poster of Touchy Feely
5.3
Touchy Feely - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Touchy Feely
5.3

Touchy Feely

, 2013
Touchy Feely
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Touchy Feely
5.3
Touchy Feely - Trailer
Touchy Feely  Trailer

Synopsis

A massage therapist is unable to do her job when stricken with a mysterious and sudden aversion to bodily contact. Meanwhile, her uptight brother's floundering dental practice receives new life when clients seek out his healing touch.

Cast

Elliot Page
Elliot Page
Jenny
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
Bronwyn
Rosemarie DeWitt
Rosemarie DeWitt
Abby
Scoot McNairy
Scoot McNairy
Jesse
Ron Livingston
Ron Livingston
Josh Pais
Josh Pais
Paul
Alycia Delmore
Amber Wolfe Wollam
Massage Client #1
Ethel R. Deans
Mrs. Elvsted
Shannon Kipp
Susan
Tomo Nakayama
Henry
Khanh Doan
Massage Client #2
Director Lynn Shelton
Writer Lynn Shelton
Composer Vinny Smith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 16 May 2014
World premiere 19 January 2013
Release date
19 January 2013 Russia 16+
9 March 2014 Brazil
16 May 2014 Great Britain
19 January 2013 Kazakhstan
19 January 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $36,128
Also known as
Touchy Feely, Atingere vindecatoare, Dotykalscy, Érzések és érintések, Ma meilleure amie, sa sœur et moi, Manos mágicas, Трогательное чувство, 卿卿我我

Film rating

5.3
Rate 11 votes
5.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Touchy Feely - Trailer
Touchy Feely Trailer
Touchy Feely - Clip 1
Touchy Feely Clip 1
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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