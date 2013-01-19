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Touchy Feely
5.3
Touchy Feely
, 2013
Touchy Feely
USA / Drama / 18+
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5.3
Touchy Feely
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Synopsis
A massage therapist is unable to do her job when stricken with a mysterious and sudden aversion to bodily contact. Meanwhile, her uptight brother's floundering dental practice receives new life when clients seek out his healing touch.
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Cast
Elliot Page
Jenny
Allison Janney
Bronwyn
Rosemarie DeWitt
Abby
Scoot McNairy
Jesse
Ron Livingston
Josh Pais
Paul
Alycia Delmore
Amber Wolfe Wollam
Massage Client #1
Ethel R. Deans
Mrs. Elvsted
Shannon Kipp
Susan
Tomo Nakayama
Henry
Khanh Doan
Massage Client #2
Director
Lynn Shelton
Writer
Lynn Shelton
Composer
Vinny Smith
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
16 May 2014
World premiere
19 January 2013
Release date
19 January 2013
Russia
16+
9 March 2014
Brazil
16 May 2014
Great Britain
19 January 2013
Kazakhstan
19 January 2013
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$36,128
Also known as
Touchy Feely, Atingere vindecatoare, Dotykalscy, Érzések és érintések, Ma meilleure amie, sa sœur et moi, Manos mágicas, Трогательное чувство, 卿卿我我
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
11
votes
5.3
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