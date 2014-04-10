Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge

Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge

Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge - trailer with russian subtitles
Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge  trailer with russian subtitles
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 10 April 2014
Release date
10 April 2014 Russia CoolConnections 12+
12 June 2014 Australia G
10 April 2014 Belarus
10 April 2014 Kazakhstan
10 April 2014 Ukraine
Also known as
Nuit De La Glisse: Imagine: Life Spent on the Edge
Director
Thierry Donard
Cast
Dzheff Annetts
Sam Favret
Mikael Lami
Wille Lindberg
Tim Svorts
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge
Reset 6.6
Reset (2021)

Film rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge - trailer with russian subtitles
Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge Trailer with russian subtitles
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more