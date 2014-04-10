Menu
1 poster
Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge
Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge
Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge
18+
Documentary
Adventure
Sport
Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge
trailer with russian subtitles
trailer with russian subtitles
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
10 April 2014
Release date
10 April 2014
Russia
CoolConnections
12+
12 June 2014
Australia
G
10 April 2014
Belarus
10 April 2014
Kazakhstan
10 April 2014
Ukraine
Also known as
Nuit De La Glisse: Imagine: Life Spent on the Edge
Director
Thierry Donard
Cast
Dzheff Annetts
Sam Favret
Mikael Lami
Wille Lindberg
Tim Svorts
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Imagine – Life Spent on the Edge
Trailer with russian subtitles
