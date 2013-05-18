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Poster of American Dreams in China
6.9
Kinoafisha Films American Dreams in China
6.9

American Dreams in China

, 2013
Zhong Guo he huo ren
China / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of American Dreams in China
6.9

Cast

Huang Xiaoming
Huang Xiaoming
Cheng Dongqing
Tong Dawei
Wang Yang
Deng Chao
Deng Chao
Meng Xiaojun
Juan Du
Su Mei
Daniel Martin Berkey
Board Executive
Georg Anton
U.S. Consular Officer
Tina Collins
Girlfriend
Allen Enlow
Dream Lawyer
Lun Feng
Businessman
Caitlin Fitzgerald
EES lawyer
Director Peter Chan
Writer Oi-Wah Lam, Ji Zhang, Zhiyong Zhou
Composer Peter Kam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 18 May 2013
Release date
18 May 2013 China
30 May 2013 Hong Kong
19 September 2013 Singapore
2 August 2013 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $87,097,067
Production China Film Co., Ltd., Edko Films, Media Asia Films
Also known as
Zhong Guo he huo ren, American Dreams in China, Giấc Mơ Mỹ Ở Trung Quốc, Sonhos Americanos na China, Китайский партнер, 中国合伙人, 中國合夥人, 海闊天空, 中国先生, 中國式合伙人, Partners, 三个中国先生

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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