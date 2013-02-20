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Poster of Aroused
5.1
Aroused - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Aroused
5.1

Aroused

, 2013
Aroused
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Aroused
5.1
Aroused - Trailer
Aroused  Trailer

Synopsis

A documentary that captures the making of a fine art photographic book featuring 16 of the world's most successful adult film stars.

Cast

Belladonna
Self
Kayden Kross
Self
Lisa Ann
Self
Céline Tran
Self
Teagan Presley
Self
Ash Hollywood
Self
Michelle Lynn Hall
Self
Jesse Jane
Self
Tanya Tate
Self
Asphyxia Noir
Self
Director Deborah Anderson
Composer Damion Anderson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 20 February 2013
Release date
20 February 2014 Russia AKM 18+
20 February 2014 Belarus
20 February 2014 Kazakhstan
28 March 2014 Lithuania N-18
20 February 2013 USA
20 February 2014 Ukraine
Budget $150,000
Production Cherry On Top
Also known as
Aroused, Erotische Geständnisse der Porno-Queens, Labāko pornomodeļu atzīšanās, Откровения лучших порномоделей, 裸の告白 〜彼女たちの場合〜

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Aroused - Trailer
Aroused Trailer
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