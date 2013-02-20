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5.1
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Aroused
5.1
Aroused
, 2013
Aroused
USA / Documentary / 18+
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5.1
Aroused
Trailer
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Synopsis
A documentary that captures the making of a fine art photographic book featuring 16 of the world's most successful adult film stars.
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Cast
Belladonna
Self
Kayden Kross
Self
Lisa Ann
Self
Céline Tran
Self
Teagan Presley
Self
Ash Hollywood
Self
Michelle Lynn Hall
Self
Jesse Jane
Self
Tanya Tate
Self
Asphyxia Noir
Self
Director
Deborah Anderson
Composer
Damion Anderson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
20 February 2013
Release date
20 February 2014
Russia
AKM
18+
20 February 2014
Belarus
20 February 2014
Kazakhstan
28 March 2014
Lithuania
N-18
20 February 2013
USA
20 February 2014
Ukraine
Budget
$150,000
Production
Cherry On Top
Also known as
Aroused, Erotische Geständnisse der Porno-Queens, Labāko pornomodeļu atzīšanās, Откровения лучших порномоделей, 裸の告白 〜彼女たちの場合〜
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5.1
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5.2
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