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Poster of Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth
7.3

Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth

, 2013
Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth
7.3

Synopsis

Mike Tyson's one-man show is a fascinating journey into his storied life and career. MIKE TYSON: UNDISPUTED TRUTH is a rare, personal look inside the life and mind of one of the most feared men ever to wear the heavyweight crown. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Spike Lee, this riveting one-man show goes beyond the headlines, behind the scenes and between the lines to deliver a must-see theatrical knockout.

Cast

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson
Self
Director Philip Marcus
Writer Kiki Tyson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 5 May 2014
World premiere 1 December 2013
Release date
1 December 2013 USA
Production HBO Films
Also known as
Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth, Mike Tyson szczery do bólu, Mike Tyson: Den bryska sanningen, Mike Tyson: La vérité incontestée, Mike Tyson: Tutta la verità, Mike Tyson: Tyly totuus, Mike Tyson: Vaieldamatu tõde, Mike Tyson: Vitathatatlan igazság, Правда Майка Тайсона

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 15 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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