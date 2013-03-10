Menu
Poster of Spark: A Burning Man Story
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Spark: A Burning Man Story

Spark: A Burning Man Story

Spark: A Burning Man Story 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA / New Zealand / South Africa / Great Britain / Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 15 April 2015
World premiere 10 March 2013
Release date
10 March 2013 Russia
10 March 2013 Kazakhstan
16 August 2013 USA
10 March 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $120,459
Production Berkeley Sound Artists, Ignite Channel
Also known as
Spark: A Burning Man Story
Director
Steve Brown
Jessie Deeter
Cast
Larry Harvey
Harley K. Dubois
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Larry Harvey Community is a pain in the ass, because you have to deal with all kinds of drama, y'know. And as you get older, you're kind of less patient with drama. But really, the reason for me to keep doing this, is a very sound one; I know myself. And if I detest and quit this thing... it would kill me. My life would not have meaning. I wouldn't be forced out of myself. I wouldn't be in contact with people. I would... I'd be just this wretch. I'd be this lonely guy. This is the best thing that ever happened to me.
