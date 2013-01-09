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Poster of Turandot
8.5
Kinoafisha Films Turandot
8.5

Turandot

, 2013
Turandot
Opera / 18+
Poster of Turandot
8.5

Cast

Lise Lindstrom
Princess Turandot
Marco Berti
The Unknown Prince (Calaf)
Eri Nakamura
Liù
Dionysis Sourbis
Ping
Alasdair Elliott
Emperor Altoum
David Butt Philip
Pang
Raymond Aceto
Timur
Douglas Jones
Pong
Michel de Sousa
Mandarin
Royal Opera Chorus
Chorus
Director Andrei Serban, Ian Marshall
Writer Giuseppe Adami, Renato Simoni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 9 January 2013
Production The Royal Opera
Also known as
Turandot

Film rating

8.5
Rate 13 votes
8.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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