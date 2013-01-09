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8.5
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Turandot
8.5
Turandot
, 2013
Turandot
Opera / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Similar
8.5
Cast
Lise Lindstrom
Princess Turandot
Marco Berti
The Unknown Prince (Calaf)
Eri Nakamura
Liù
Dionysis Sourbis
Ping
Alasdair Elliott
Emperor Altoum
David Butt Philip
Pang
Raymond Aceto
Timur
Douglas Jones
Pong
Michel de Sousa
Mandarin
Royal Opera Chorus
Chorus
Director
Andrei Serban
,
Ian Marshall
Writer
Giuseppe Adami
,
Renato Simoni
Cast and Crew
Film details
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
9 January 2013
Production
The Royal Opera
Also known as
Turandot
More
Film rating
8.5
Rate
13
votes
8.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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