Backup singers live in a world that lies just beyond the spotlight. Their voices bring harmony to the biggest bands in popular music, but we've had no idea who these singers are or what lives they lead, until now.
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Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.4IMDb
Stills
Quotes
StingIt's not a level playing field. It never is a level playing field and you go into life understanding that. It's not about fairness. It's not really about talent, you know. It's - circumstance. It's luck. It's - destiny. I don't know what it is. But, the best people - deal with that.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.