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Poster of Twenty Feet from Stardom
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Twenty Feet from Stardom
7.4

Twenty Feet from Stardom

, 2013
20 Feet from Stardom
USA / Musical, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Twenty Feet from Stardom
7.4

Synopsis

Backup singers live in a world that lies just beyond the spotlight. Their voices bring harmony to the biggest bands in popular music, but we've had no idea who these singers are or what lives they lead, until now.

Cast

Lou Adler
Self
Stephanie 'Stevvi' Alexander
Self
Patti Austin
Self
Chris Botti
Self
David Bowie
David Bowie
Todd Boyd
Self
Carole Childs
Self
Darlene Love
Self
Merry Clayton
Self
Lisa Fischer
Self
Judith Hill
Self
Director Morgan Neville
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 4 October 2013
World premiere 17 January 2013
Release date
17 January 2013 Russia 18+
4 December 2013 France
24 April 2014 Germany
17 January 2013 Kazakhstan
10 April 2014 Portugal
14 June 2013 USA
17 January 2013 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,839,368
Production Gil Friesen Productions, Tremolo Productions
Also known as
Twenty Feet from Stardom, A 20 pasos de la fama, 20 Feet from Stardom, 20 pėdų nuo žvaigždės, A Dois Passos do Estrelato, A Um Passo do Estrelato, A veinte pasos de la fama, B двyх шагах от славы, Dvadeset stopa do zvezda, I skyggen af stjernerne, Liga metra apo ti dimosiotita, O krok od sławy, Tähesärast mõne meetri kaugusel, За 20 футів від того, щоб стати зіркою, バックコーラスの歌姫（ディーバ）たち, 伴唱人生：聚光燈外20呎, 离巨星二十英尺

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

Sting It's not a level playing field. It never is a level playing field and you go into life understanding that. It's not about fairness. It's not really about talent, you know. It's - circumstance. It's luck. It's - destiny. I don't know what it is. But, the best people - deal with that.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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