It's not a level playing field. It never is a level playing field and you go into life understanding that. It's not about fairness. It's not really about talent, you know. It's - circumstance. It's luck. It's - destiny. I don't know what it is. But, the best people - deal with that.

Sting It's not a level playing field. It never is a level playing field and you go into life understanding that. It's not about fairness. It's not really about talent, you know. It's - circumstance. It's luck. It's - destiny. I don't know what it is. But, the best people - deal with that.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.