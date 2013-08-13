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Poster of Open Grave
6.1
Open Grave - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Open Grave
6.1

Open Grave

, 2013
Open Grave
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Open Grave
6.1
Open Grave - Trailer
Open Grave  Trailer

Synopsis

A man wakes up in the wilderness, in a pit full of dead bodies, with no memory and must determine if the murderer is one of the strangers who rescued him, or if he himself is the killer.

Cast

Sharlto Copley
Sharlto Copley
Jonah
Joseph Morgan
Joseph Morgan
Nathan
Thomas Kretschmann
Thomas Kretschmann
Lukas
Erin Richards
Erin Richards
Sharon
Josie Ho
Josie Ho
Brown Eyes
Max Wrottesley
Michael
Márta Szabó
Crone
Balázs Szitás
Sickly Man
Zsuzsa Szabados
Grandma
Tofi Seffer
Boy
Director Gonzalo López-Gallego
Writer Eddie Borey, Chris Borey
Composer Juan Navazo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 13 August 2013
Release date
26 September 2014 Germany
13 October 2014 Great Britain
13 August 2013 Italy
2 January 2014 USA
Worldwide Gross $489,812
Production Atlas Independent, 852 Films, FocusFox Studio
Also known as
Open Grave, Anoihtos tafos, Atidengtas kapas, Avatud haud, Graves, Nad grobem, Otvoreni grob, Quật Mộ, Tömegsír, Tumba Aberta, Ανοικτός τάφος, Отворен гроб, Открит гроб, Открытая могила, オープン・グレイヴ　感染, Tumba abierta, Otwarty grób

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Open Grave - Trailer
Open Grave Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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