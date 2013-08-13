Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Open Grave
6.1
Open Grave
, 2013
Open Grave
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi, Detective / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.1
Open Grave
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A man wakes up in the wilderness, in a pit full of dead bodies, with no memory and must determine if the murderer is one of the strangers who rescued him, or if he himself is the killer.
Expand
Cast
Sharlto Copley
Jonah
Joseph Morgan
Nathan
Thomas Kretschmann
Lukas
Erin Richards
Sharon
Josie Ho
Brown Eyes
Max Wrottesley
Michael
Márta Szabó
Crone
Balázs Szitás
Sickly Man
Zsuzsa Szabados
Grandma
Tofi Seffer
Boy
Director
Gonzalo López-Gallego
Writer
Eddie Borey
,
Chris Borey
Composer
Juan Navazo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
13 August 2013
Release date
26 September 2014
Germany
13 October 2014
Great Britain
13 August 2013
Italy
2 January 2014
USA
Worldwide Gross
$489,812
Production
Atlas Independent, 852 Films, FocusFox Studio
Also known as
Open Grave, Anoihtos tafos, Atidengtas kapas, Avatud haud, Graves, Nad grobem, Otvoreni grob, Quật Mộ, Tömegsír, Tumba Aberta, Ανοικτός τάφος, Отворен гроб, Открит гроб, Открытая могила, オープン・グレイヴ 感染, Tumba abierta, Otwarty grób
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
11
votes
6.1
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
Open Grave
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Quotes
Nathan
You were supposed to rescue us!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Open Grave
Re-Kill
Horror
2015, USA
4.0
Extinction
Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama
2015, Spain / USA / Hungary / France
5.0
13 Sins
Horror, Thriller
2014, USA
6.0
Hidden
Thriller, Horror
2014, USA
6.0
The Colony
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, Canada
5.0
Chained
Thriller, Horror
2012, USA
6.0
The Day
Mystery, Thriller
2012, USA
5.0
Outpost: Black Sun
Horror, Action
2012, Great Britain
5.0
The Divide
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Drama
2011, Germany
6.0
Stake Land
Horror
2010, USA
6.0
The Crazies
Horror, Action, Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2010, USA
6.0
Dylan Dog: Dead of Night
Mystery, Thriller, Horror
2009, USA
5.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree