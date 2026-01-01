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Poster of El tango de la polilla
Kinoafisha Films El tango de la polilla

El tango de la polilla

, 2013
El tango de la polilla
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of El tango de la polilla

Cast

Darya Shcherbakova
Darya Shcherbakova
Anya
Pavel Kuzmin
Pavel Kuzmin
Oleg
Anastasiya Aseeva
Dmitriy Kulichkov
Dmitriy Kulichkov
Sergey Mukhin
Peter
Director Igor Muzhzhukhin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2013
Also known as
El tango de la polilla

Film rating

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