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Poster of Kicking Off
6.9
Kicking Off - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kicking Off
6.9

Kicking Off

, 2013
Okolofutbola
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kicking Off
6.9
Kicking Off - Trailer
Kicking Off  Trailer

Cast

Aleksandr Ratnikov
Aleksandr Ratnikov
Igor Toloknov - Teacher
Pavel Jerlykov
Pavel Jerlykov
Volodya Vetrov - Mazhor
Grigoriy Ivanets
Pasha - Britva
Ivan Fominov
Ivan Fominov
Slava Plotnikov - Yary
Darya Mingazetdinova
Darya Mingazetdinova
Taisia
Mikhail Chubaev
Ildar Kuyanchiyev
Hooligan
Igor Nesvetaev
Futbolist
Director Anton Bormatov
Writer Dmitriy Lemeshev
Composer Kirill Gorokhov, Anton Zavyalov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 24 September 2013
Release date
24 September 2013 Russia Наше кино 16+
26 September 2013 Belarus
26 September 2013 Kazakhstan
26 September 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,218,397
Production CTB Film Company, Canal+ Polska, Canal+ Polska
Also known as
Okolofutbola, Kicking Off, Jalkapärast, Kibolski świat, Kicking Off - Anstoss zur 3. Halbzeit, Okolo futbola, Ustawieni, Навколо футболу, Околофутбола, Около футбола, Око Фудбала

Film rating

6.9
Rate 55 votes
6.4 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2084 In the Drama genre  903 In films of Russia  220 In films of 2013  59
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kicking Off - Trailer
Kicking Off Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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