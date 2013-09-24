6.9Okolofutbola
Kicking Off, 2013
Russia / Drama / 18+
Cast
Mikhail Chubaev
Ildar Kuyanchiyev
Hooligan
Igor Nesvetaev
Futbolist
Director Anton Bormatov
Writer Dmitriy Lemeshev
Composer Kirill Gorokhov, Anton Zavyalov
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 24 September 2013
Release date
|24 September 2013
|Russia
|Наше кино
|16+
|26 September 2013
|Belarus
|26 September 2013
|Kazakhstan
|26 September 2013
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,218,397
Production CTB Film Company, Canal+ Polska, Canal+ Polska
Also known as
Okolofutbola, Kicking Off, Jalkapärast, Kibolski świat, Kicking Off - Anstoss zur 3. Halbzeit, Okolo futbola, Ustawieni, Навколо футболу, Околофутбола, Около футбола, Око Фудбала
Updated 6 May 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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