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Poster of 50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus
7.6
Kinoafisha Films 50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus
7.6

50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus

, 2013
50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus
USA / Documentary, History / 18+
Poster of 50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus
7.6

Synopsis

In the spring of 1939, Gilbert and Eleanor Kraus embarked on a risky and unlikely mission. Traveling into the heart of Nazi Germany, they rescued 50 Jewish children from Vienna and brought them to the United States.

Cast

Alan Alda
Alan Alda
Narrator
Mamie Gummer
Mamie Gummer
Eleanor Kraus
Liz Perle
Self - Granddaughter
Paul Shapiro
Self - Director, Center for Advanced Holocaust Studies U. S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
Robert Braun
Self
Henny Wenkart
Self
Paul Beller
Self
Helga Milberg
Self
Jonathan Sarna
Self - Professor of American Jewish History, Brandeis University
Kurt Herman
Self
Director Steven Pressman
Writer Karen Everett, Steven Pressman
Composer Marco D'Ambrosio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 4 August 2013
World premiere 8 April 2013
Production HBO Documentary Films, PerlePress Productions, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Archives
Also known as
50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus, 50 de copii: Misiunea de salvare a domnului si doamnei Kraus, 50 gyerek: Mr. és Mrs. Kraus mentőakciója, 50 Kinder: Die Rettungsmission von Mr. & Mrs. Kraus, 50 niños: la misión de rescate del Sr. y la Sra. Kraus, 50個孩子：克勞斯夫婦之絕境救援, De judiska barnens räddare, Juutalaislasten pelastajat, Na ratunek dzieciom: Misja państwa Kraus

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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