50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus
, 2013
50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus
USA / Documentary, History / 18+
7.6
Synopsis
In the spring of 1939, Gilbert and Eleanor Kraus embarked on a risky and unlikely mission. Traveling into the heart of Nazi Germany, they rescued 50 Jewish children from Vienna and brought them to the United States.
ProductionHBO Documentary Films, PerlePress Productions, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum Archives
Also known as
50 Children: The Rescue Mission of Mr. and Mrs. Kraus, 50 de copii: Misiunea de salvare a domnului si doamnei Kraus, 50 gyerek: Mr. és Mrs. Kraus mentőakciója, 50 Kinder: Die Rettungsmission von Mr. & Mrs. Kraus, 50 niños: la misión de rescate del Sr. y la Sra. Kraus, 50個孩子：克勞斯夫婦之絕境救援, De judiska barnens räddare, Juutalaislasten pelastajat, Na ratunek dzieciom: Misja państwa Kraus
Film rating
7.6
Rate10 votes
7.6IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.