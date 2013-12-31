5.9Lyubov v bolshom gorode 3
Love in Vegas, 2013
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Director Marius Vaysberg, David Dodson
Writer Andrey Yakovlev, Mihail Savin, Marius Vaysberg
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 31 December 2013
Release date
|31 December 2013
|Russia
|Централ Партнершип
|12+
|1 January 2014
|Belarus
|1 January 2014
|Kazakhstan
|10 January 2014
|Lithuania
|N-13
|31 December 2013
|USA
|2 January 2014
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $18,717,556
Production First Breath Films, Kvartal 95 Studio, Leopolis
Also known as
Lyubov v bolshom gorode 3, Armastus suures linnas 3, L'Amour dans une grande ville 3, Love in the Big City 3, Love in Vegas, Meilė Niujorke 3: žmonos atostogose, Mīlestība un lielpilsēta 3, Miłość w wielkim mieście 3, No Love in the City 3, Totul despre dragoste 3, Любовь в большом городе 3, Love and the City 3
Updated 6 May 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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