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Poster of Love in Vegas
5.9
Love in Vegas - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Love in Vegas
5.9

Love in Vegas

, 2013
Lyubov v bolshom gorode 3
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Love in Vegas
5.9
Love in Vegas - Trailer
Love in Vegas  Trailer

Cast

Aleksey Chadov
Aleksey Chadov
Artyom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Vera Brezhneva
Vera Brezhneva
Katya
Ville Haapasalo
Ville Haapasalo
Anastasiya Zadorozhnaya
Anastasiya Zadorozhnaya
Mikhail Efremov
Mikhail Efremov
Leonid Yarmolnik
Leonid Yarmolnik
Philipp Kirkorov
Philipp Kirkorov
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone
Igor Zhizhikin
Igor Zhizhikin
Alexander Petrov
Alexander Petrov
Director Marius Vaysberg, David Dodson
Writer Andrey Yakovlev, Mihail Savin, Marius Vaysberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 31 December 2013
Release date
31 December 2013 Russia Централ Партнершип 12+
1 January 2014 Belarus
1 January 2014 Kazakhstan
10 January 2014 Lithuania N-13
31 December 2013 USA
2 January 2014 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $18,717,556
Production First Breath Films, Kvartal 95 Studio, Leopolis
Also known as
Lyubov v bolshom gorode 3, Armastus suures linnas 3, L'Amour dans une grande ville 3, Love in the Big City 3, Love in Vegas, Meilė Niujorke 3: žmonos atostogose, Mīlestība un lielpilsēta 3, Miłość w wielkim mieście 3, No Love in the City 3, Totul despre dragoste 3, Любовь в большом городе 3, Love and the City 3

Film rating

5.9
Rate 33 votes
5 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3380 In the Comedy genre  919 In films of Russia  521 In films of 2013  102
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

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Love in Vegas - Trailer
Love in Vegas Trailer
Love in Vegas - Teaser
Love in Vegas Teaser
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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