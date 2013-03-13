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Poster of Jappeloup
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Jappeloup
6.7

Jappeloup

, 2013
Jappeloup
France, Canada / Drama, Sport / 18+
Poster of Jappeloup
6.7

Synopsis

A horse with amazing courage and a big heart.

Cast

Guillaume Canet
Guillaume Canet
Pierre Durand
Daniel Auteuil
Daniel Auteuil
Serge Durand
Lou de Laâge
Lou de Laâge
Raphaëlle Dalio
Tchéky Karyo
Tchéky Karyo
Marcel Rozier
Marie Bunel
Marie Bunel
Arlette Durand
Marina Hands
Nadia
Jacques Higelin
Dalio
Joël Dupuch
Francis Lebail
Frédéric Epaud
Patrick Caron
Arnaud Henriet
Frédéric Cottier
Director Christian Duguay
Writer Guillaume Canet, Karine Devilder
Composer Clinton Shorter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Canada
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 12 March 2021
World premiere 13 March 2013
Release date
13 March 2013 Belgium
6 September 2013 Canada
13 March 2013 France
26 June 2014 Germany
17 June 2017 Japan
29 November 2013 Spain
13 March 2013 Switzerland 10
Also known as
Jappeloup, Jappeloup - Eine Legende, Jappeloup : L'étoffe d'un champion, Jappeloup: de padre a hijo, Jappeloup: Η ψυχή του πρωταθλητή, Жапплу, 世界にひとつの金メダル, 我的冠軍黑馬, 神驹贾普鲁, Touha, Жаплу

Film rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
Updated 5 September 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack Jappeloup
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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